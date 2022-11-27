Verstappen Perez animosity now 'water under the bridge' for Horner

GPFans Staff

Sunday 27 November 2022 10:30

Red Bull enjoyed a positive end to its double championship-winning season with Max Verstappen's victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where internal cracks appeared to have been papered over.

The penultimate round of the campaign saw tensions spill over when the double world champion refused to adhere to team orders and allow Sergio Perez through on the last lap, prompting angered responses from all corners of the team.

But at Yas Marina, Verstappen seemed in a more helpful mood, offering messages of encouragement through the race as his team-mate aimed for second in the drivers' title.

Despite the Mexican missing out, things are apparently happier in the Red Bull camp. Will that last into next year?

Hear the thoughts of the GPFans team on the Stewards' Room Podcast!

Ian Parkes - Editor-in-chief

"Everything is hunky-dory once again.

"The two team-mates love one another, they are happy to carry on into next season and be the best of buddies.

"Amazing how things can turn in a week bearing in mind the animosity that was clearly present in the São Paulo paddock given Max's radio messages.

"Water under the bridge now as far as Christian Horner is concerned. We will see how long that lasts."

Sam Hall - Deputy Editor

"They got a talking to, we know that. As soon as the pressure is back on next year, as soon as there is a scenario where one has to help the other, it is going to flare up and we will get all the entertainment again.

"I don't buy for a minute that this is the end of the story."

Ewan Gale - F1 Writer

"If things were that bad, it would have come up before last week.

"It has all clearly been sorted by Red Bull. Yeah, it will come back up if cracks emerge next year under pressure, but I don't think it is too much of an issue, I don't think we will hear too much about in the early stages of next season."