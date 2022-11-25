Binotto on thin ice as Wolff dismisses Mercedes fall from grace - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Friday 25 November 2022 22:30

Mattia Binotto is reported to be on his way out of Ferrari with speculation regarding his position as team principal growing. Read more...

Wolff adamant Mercedes will avoid Red Bull-Ferrari fall from grace

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has insisted circumstances will ensure the Silver Arrows don't fall into championship slumps suffered by Red Bull and Ferrari. Read more...

F1 extends Porsche deal to 2030

F1 has confirmed an eight-year extension of its partnership with Porsche to keep the Supercup on the support bill until 2030. Read more...

Norris demands increased McLaren podium success

Lando Norris has demanded McLaren does a better job next season as one podium "isn't enough". Read more...

Hamilton creating 'tangible change' with equality efforts

Lewis Hamilton's efforts to increase equality in motorsport have been hailed as having a 'tangible' impact in lower formulae by Praga Cup UK driver Ruben Stanislaus. Read more...

Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast