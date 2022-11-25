Norris demands increased McLaren podium success

Sam Hall

Friday 25 November 2022 09:24 - Updated: 09:25

Lando Norris has demanded McLaren does a better job next season as one podium "isn't enough".

The 23-year-old was the only driver outside of the top three teams to secure a podium finish this season with his success coming at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Joking that this statistic means he is an "incredible" driver, Norris made clear his desire for McLaren to produce a more competitive car next year.

“A podium always means something to me, it means something to the team but one isn’t enough," he said.

"One is like we got lucky and all of this stuff. You want to feel like you deserve to be there all of the time.

“We deserved to be there for sure. We weren’t quick enough to be there, we were way ahead of where we deserved to be but one time isn’t enough for me.

"It’s not a good enough job by the whole team and again, all of that is down to the car we have had."

After recovering from a brake issue that caused a slow start to the season, McLaren fought Alpine to the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi to finish fourth in the constructors' standings but finished 14 points adrift of the French manufacturer.

“Everyone is working hard now. It isn’t like it’s a new thing. We know we’ve had a very tough season," added Norris.

“We’ve found it difficult, we’ve been quite up and down. We’ve had a weekend like here where we were quick and then we’ve had Brazil which was one of our worst weekends of the whole season.

“We’ve had one of the biggest lows and then maybe one of the best highs of the year in the final two weekends, so there’s a lot of understanding still for us, a lot of learning but we need to take a step next year, we have to take a step.

“I feel like everyone is putting in the effort to do that so time will tell.”