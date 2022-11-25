F1 extends Porsche deal to 2030

Sam Hall

Friday 25 November 2022 08:16 - Updated: 08:26

F1 has confirmed an eight-year extension of its partnership with Porsche to keep the Supercup on the support bill until 2030.

The Porsche Supercup has maintained a constant presence alongside F1 since joining the paddock in 1993.

The championship will begin its 31st year at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 21 with a calendar that stretches across eight European circuits and comes to a close at Monza in September.

Further strengthening ties between F1 and the German manufacturer, individual rounds of the Porsche Carrera Cup Japan and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia will continue to bolster the support programme away from Europe.

Up to 32 cars will make up the grid depending on the paddock allowance, with 28 permanent spots available.

Porsche is further looking to up its F1 involvement by entering the sport as a power unit manufacturer in 2026 when the new regulations come into force.

After a deal was unable to be agreed with Red Bull, speculation is mounting as to which team it could elect to partner with.

2023 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup calendar

19 – 21 May Imola [Italy]

25 – 28 May Monte Carlo [Monaco]

30 June – 2 July Spielberg [Austria]

7 – 9 July Silverstone [United Kingdom]

21 – 23 July Budapest [Hungary]

28 – 30 July Spa-Francorchamps [Belgium]

25 – 27 August Zandvoort [Netherlands]

1 – 3 September Monza [Italy]