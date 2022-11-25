Welcome to GPFans

Binotto on the brink as Ferrari exit rumours intensify
F1 News

Mattia Binotto is reported to be on his way out of Ferrari with speculation regarding his position as team principal growing.

Ferrari fell to defeat at the hands of Red Bull and Max Verstappen this season despite having what appeared to be the fastest car for the majority of the first half of the season.

Reports ahead of the F1 season finale suggested that Binotto would be replaced with Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur, though the Scuderia moved swiftly to deny these rumours and the Italian later added: "It's not down to me to decide but I'm pretty relaxed."

But on Friday, Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera reported that Binotto is on the verge of handing in his resignation.

The report suggests that Ferrari president John Elkann has a lack of confidence in the Italian and that the official confirmation of Binotto's departure will come "in a matter of hours".

Binotto has been a part of Ferrari since 1995 when he joined the team as an intern.

Speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where Ferrari secured second in both the drivers' and constructors' standings, Binotto said: "We remain united.

"I think it's a team which is not only working well but has proved to be capable.

"Yes, there are still a lot of things that we need to progress. Weaknesses have been shown.

"But I'm pretty sure that as we did in the past, we will review, we will try to address them.

"The team back at the factory is fully focused on the 2023 [car], [to] try to improve."

