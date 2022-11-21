Hamilton contemplates sick day as Red Bull reveal celebration plan - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Hamilton contemplates sick day as Red Bull reveal celebration plan - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has joked he may call a "sickie" to avoid driving the W13 for one final time at the Abu Dhabi post-season test.Read more...
Red Bull to celebrate record-breaking season in style
Red Bull has revealed plans to celebrate its record-breaking season with a show run in its home city of Milton Keynes. Read more...
Hulkenberg reveals ironic Magnussen 'hello' as hatchet buried
Nico Hulkenberg has dismissed fears of a tense relationship with Kevin Magnussen after revealing how the pair buried the hatchet. Read more...
F1 bans Aston Martin's "unusual" rear wing for 2023
F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds has revealed Aston Martin's "unusual" rear wing design will be banned for next season. Read more...
Williams officially confirm Sargeant for F1 2023
Williams has officially confirmed Logan Sargeant will race for the team in 2023 after securing his super licence at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...