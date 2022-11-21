Hamilton contemplates sick day as Red Bull reveal celebration plan - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Monday 21 November 2022 22:30

Lewis Hamilton has joked he may call a "sickie" to avoid driving the W13 for one final time at the Abu Dhabi post-season test. Read more...

Red Bull to celebrate record-breaking season in style

Red Bull has revealed plans to celebrate its record-breaking season with a show run in its home city of Milton Keynes. Read more...

Hulkenberg reveals ironic Magnussen 'hello' as hatchet buried

Nico Hulkenberg has dismissed fears of a tense relationship with Kevin Magnussen after revealing how the pair buried the hatchet. Read more...

F1 bans Aston Martin's "unusual" rear wing for 2023

F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds has revealed Aston Martin's "unusual" rear wing design will be banned for next season. Read more...

Williams officially confirm Sargeant for F1 2023