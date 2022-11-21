F1 bans Aston Martin's "unusual" rear wing for 2023

Ewan Gale

Monday 21 November 2022 16:40

F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds has revealed Aston Martin's "unusual" rear wing design will be banned for next season.

The Silverstone-based team raised eyebrows with an 'armchair' design in Hungary that was used at high-downforce circuits in the second half of the season.

The new rear wing design was targeted at retaining airflow local to the wing and thus creating downforce.

The FIA mandates in the new regulations that curvature must be integrated into the endplate, producing the low-sided shapes we have seen up and down the grid.

These designs create clean outwash, in theory disturbing the air around the component a lot less and creating a cleaner airflow for following cars.

With the rollover effect created by the design, Aston Martin conformed with this curvature regulation for the past season whilst being able to create a set endplate, similar to the last regulation set, that allowed downforce to be generated across the rear wing.

But asked if there was anything he wanted to tweak in the regulations heading into the second season of the rule set, Symonds replied: "No I don't think so, I think we need to let them develop.

"There are a few little tweaks, we saw that unusual rear wing on the Aston Martin earlier in the year and the regulations have been tweaked to not allow that next year because it had the potential to go in the wrong direction.

"But overall, I am pretty pleased with it."

F1 details floor changes

The new regulations saw teams struggle initially to overcome the challenges of the porpoising phenomenon that came with the switch to ground-effect aerodynamics.

Explaining the tweaks to combat those issues further, Symonds added: "There are some small changes to the floor next year, not to try to eliminate but to reduce the amount of bouncing we are getting on the cars, but no, we have really got to consolidate now.

"It would be wrong to do a lot of changes."