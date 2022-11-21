Welcome to GPFans

Williams officially confirm Sargeant for F1 2023
F1 News

Williams has officially confirmed Logan Sargeant will race for the team in 2023 after securing his super licence at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old will become the first American to race in F1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015 when he lines up on the grid in Bahrain next year.

At the United States Grand Prix in October, Williams team principal Jost Capito announced the plan to field Sargeant in place of Nicholas Latifi, although this came with the caveat that the driver still needed to secure his FIA super licence.

After finishing fourth in the F2 standings in a rookie year that saw him take two feature race wins, this accreditation was secured after finishing fifth in Abu Dhabi's final feature race.

"It’s a huge honour and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in Formula 1 with Williams," said Sargeant.

"A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for the support they’ve given me since the day I first joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix.

"Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare me for this next chapter.

"I’m ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid."

To ease the task in the final weekend of the F2 season, Williams fielded the American in free practice sessions in the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Speaking of the new addition to the team, Capito added: "We’re delighted to officially announce Logan as our driver for next year after qualifying for a super licence following the final F2 event of the season in Abu Dhabi.

"Logan completes our exciting driver line-up for 2023 alongside Alex. Since joining our Driver Academy at the end of 2021, Logan has been able to fully integrate with the team at Grove while on the simulator and more recently at track during the four Free Practice sessions he’s participated in.

"He’s had a strong rookie season in Formula 2, and we are excited to watch him make the step up in Formula 1. We are here to support that journey with him."

