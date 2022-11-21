Hulkenberg reveals ironic Magnussen 'hello' as hatchet buried

Sam Hall

Monday 21 November 2022 13:08

Nico Hulkenberg has dismissed fears of a tense relationship with Kevin Magnussen after revealing how the pair buried the hatchet.

The 2023 Haas team-mates endured a tense relationship in previous years with Magnussen infamously quipping, "Suck my balls, honey" on Danish TV following an incident at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The phrase has been associated with the pair ever since with questions quickly raised as to how the two would fare alongside one another at Haas.

Asked how he reflects on the incident, Hulkenberg said: "I expect to have a good relationship.

"We’ve cleared that incident and have broken the ice – at the beginning of this year actually.

“I said hello to him with his exact same words from 2017 and he felt that was quite funny and amusing. I have absolutely no worries working and racing alongside him.

“I think we are both grown-up adults. We respect each other and we will race for the team so no problems whatsoever.”

The pair have moved on personally since 2017 with both now married and with young children.

Asked if this shared growth could benefit the partnership, Hulkenberg joked: "Yeah, we can exchange experiences on which diaper brand is good and we have some similarities there!”

Hulkenberg ready for Haas "teaser"

Hulkenberg will drive for Haas in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday - a session that will also see Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly feature for their new teams.

“The most important thing for tomorrow is just for me to obviously, get my head around F1 and this Haas car to understand it," said the 35-year-old.

“It’s a bit of a head start for next year. Three days of pre-season testing is not a lot before the first event so it is just for me a little teaser to get a feel for this car and how the system works, the driver fits, a lot of the basics that you can clear and get out of the way.

“And also, already have a look at the car and where the performance is – what is good and what we need to maybe focus on.”