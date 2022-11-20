F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

For the 299th and final time of his glorious F1 career, Sebastian Vettel starts a grand prix before heading off into retirement.

Vettel showed just what he is still capable of as he wrung the neck out of his Aston Martin during qualifying to make it into the top 10 where he will start from ninth.

Ahead of the four-time champion on pole position is the driver who recently won his second title in Max Verstappen who will lead away the field for the seventh time this season.

Verstappen was a class above on Saturday, finishing two-tenths of a second ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez who crucially starts one place in front of his rival for the runner-up position in the drivers' standings in Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz completes an all-Ferrari second row, while Mercedes locked out the third, with Lewis Hamilton ahead of team-mate George Russell, albeit with the duo seven-tenths adrift of Verstappen just a week after the latter's win in Brazil.

There is one penalty for this race, and that sees Daniel Ricciardo dropping three places from 10th to 13th after being punished for causing a first-lap crash with Haas' Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos.

Your final starting grid of the 2022 F1 season is...

