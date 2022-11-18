Welcome to GPFans

McLaren to seek FIA clarification over "slippery patch" pit box issue

F1 News

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes FIA clarification will be needed over a "slippery patch" in the team's pit box.

Both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo struggled in an area in front of McLaren's garage as a resurfaced patch of concrete lacked grip compared to the rest of the pit lane.

Ricciardo questioned: "What is this patch in our pit box? There's a slippery patch. It is really bad."

Norris was later seen completing a burnout to try and lay down rubber from his tyres when leaving the box.

The FIA has strict rules over the manipulation of conditions in team pit boxes and on the starting grid, such is the importance of even the smallest margin of time.

Asked if the only way to improve the grip for the drivers was to lay rubber down by spinning the rear wheels, Seidl told Sky Sports F1: "They are not allowed as a team to modify the surface next to the garages.

"It seems there is a patch that is quite slippery that is different to the rest of the pit lane.

"So that is something we need to have a look at after the session and see if there is anything we need to speak to the FIA [about]."

