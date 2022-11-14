F1 drivers' standings post-São Paulo Grand Prix

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Mercedes ended its season-long brought after George Russell scored a memorable career first victory at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Russell led home his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to complete a near-perfect weekend for the team.

In the race for second in the standings, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez both finished behind their respective team-mates. Although Red Bull ordered Max Verstappen to allow Perez past on the last lap, this instruction was disobeyed.

As a result, the rivals both head to Abu Dhabi on 290 points with the Ferrari driver ahead only on countback of race wins.

With one race remaining, overall, your points standings are...

F1 championship driver standings after the Mexico City Grand Prix:

C. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 429 points
2. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 290
3. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 290
4. George Russell | Mercedes | 265
5. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 240
6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 234
7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 113
8. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 86
9. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 81
10. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 49
11. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 36
12. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 35
13. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 25
14. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 23
15. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 14
16. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 12
17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 12
18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6
19. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 4
20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 2
21. Nyck de Vries | Williams Racing | 2
22. Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0

