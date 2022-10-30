F1 qualifying head to heads - Which drivers come out on top?
Max Verstappen scored his seventh pole position of the season at the Mexico City Grand Prix after a scintillating battle with the two Mercedes drivers.
Just 0.014secs separated the top four at the end of Q2 and although the Dutchman's ultimate pole margin was 0.304s, there was drama to the last.
Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have conceded engine fears following the session, a concern given the cooling problems caused by the high altitude of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Home hero Sergio Perez will start from fourth ahead with Valtteri Bottas an impressive and unexpected sixth for Alfa Romeo.
In qualifying, of course, the first rival any F1 driver wants to beat is his team-mate, so how are the battles shaping up after 16 sessions this season?
These stats are purely based on qualifying and do not reflect grid penalties applied for the race itself.
F1 2022 qualifying head to head
Red Bull: Max Verstappen 16 - 4 Sergio Perez
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Verstappen
|20
|-
|-
|Perez
|18
|2
|-
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Verstappen
|1st
|Emilia Romagna, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Japan, Mexico City
|Perez
|1st
|Saudi Arabia
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc 14 - 6 Carlos Sainz
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Leclerc
|19
|1
|-
|Sainz
|20
|-
|-
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Leclerc
|1st
|Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan, France, Italy, Singapore
|Sainz
|1st
|Great Britain, USA
Mercedes: George Russell 8 - 12 Lewis Hamilton
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Russell
|17
|3
|-
|Hamilton
|18
|1
|1
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Russell
|1st
|Hungary
|Hamilton
|3rd
|Singapore, Mexico City
Alpine: Fernando Alonso 12 - 8 Esteban Ocon
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Alonso
|17
|2
|1
|Ocon
|9
|7
|4
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Alonso
|2nd
|Canada
|Ocon
|5th
|Saudi Arabia, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Japan
McLaren: Lando Norris 18 - 2 Daniel Ricciardo
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Norris
|14
|6
|-
|Ricciardo
|6
|9
|5
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Norris
|3rd
|Emilia Romagna
|Ricciardo
|6th
|Emilia Romagna
Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas 14 - 6 Zhou Guanyu
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bottas
|8
|9
|3
|Zhou
|2
|14
|4
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Bottas
|5th
|Miami
|Zhou
|9th
|Great Britain
Haas: Kevin Magnussen 15 - 5 Mick Schumacher
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Magnussen
|8
|3
|9
|Schumacher
|4
|10
|6
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Magnussen
|4th
|Emilia Romagna
|Schumacher
|6th
|Canada
AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly 12 - 8 Yuki Tsunoda
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Gasly
|6
|8
|6
|Tsunoda
|5
|9
|6
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Gasly
|6th
|Azerbaijan, Singapore
|Tsunoda
|8th
|Azerbaijan, France
Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel 11 - 7 Lance Stroll *Nico Hulkenberg 1 - 1 Lance Stroll
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Vettel
|4
|3
|10
|Stroll
|3
|6
|12
|Hulkenberg
|-
|-
|1
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Vettel
|9th
|Emilia Romagna, Monaco, Azerbaijan,Japan
|Stroll
|7th
|USA
|Hulkenberg
|17th
|Bahrain
Williams: Alex Albon 17 - 2 Nicholas Latifi *Nyck de Vries 1 - 0 Nicholas Latifi
|Driver
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Albon
|1
|6
|12
|Latifi
|1
|-
|19
|De Vries
|-
|1
|-
Best qualifying position
|Driver
|Position
|Race
|Albon
|9th
|Belgium
|Latifi
|10th
|Great Britain
|De Vries
|13th
|Italy