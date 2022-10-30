Welcome to GPFans

F1 qualifying head to heads - Which drivers come out on top?

Max Verstappen scored his seventh pole position of the season at the Mexico City Grand Prix after a scintillating battle with the two Mercedes drivers.

Just 0.014secs separated the top four at the end of Q2 and although the Dutchman's ultimate pole margin was 0.304s, there was drama to the last.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have conceded engine fears following the session, a concern given the cooling problems caused by the high altitude of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Home hero Sergio Perez will start from fourth ahead with Valtteri Bottas an impressive and unexpected sixth for Alfa Romeo.

In qualifying, of course, the first rival any F1 driver wants to beat is his team-mate, so how are the battles shaping up after 16 sessions this season?

These stats are purely based on qualifying and do not reflect grid penalties applied for the race itself.

F1 2022 qualifying head to head

Red Bull: Max Verstappen 16 - 4 Sergio Perez

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Verstappen20--
Perez182-

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Verstappen1stEmilia Romagna, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Japan, Mexico City
Perez1stSaudi Arabia

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc 14 - 6 Carlos Sainz

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Leclerc191-
Sainz20--

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Leclerc1stBahrain, Australia, Miami, Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan, France, Italy, Singapore
Sainz1stGreat Britain, USA

Mercedes: George Russell 8 - 12 Lewis Hamilton

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Russell173-
Hamilton1811

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Russell1stHungary
Hamilton3rdSingapore, Mexico City

Alpine: Fernando Alonso 12 - 8 Esteban Ocon

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Alonso1721
Ocon974

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Alonso2ndCanada
Ocon5thSaudi Arabia, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Japan

McLaren: Lando Norris 18 - 2 Daniel Ricciardo

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Norris146-
Ricciardo695

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Norris3rdEmilia Romagna
Ricciardo6thEmilia Romagna

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas 14 - 6 Zhou Guanyu

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Bottas893
Zhou2144

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Bottas5thMiami
Zhou9thGreat Britain

Haas: Kevin Magnussen 15 - 5 Mick Schumacher

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Magnussen839
Schumacher4106

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Magnussen4thEmilia Romagna
Schumacher6thCanada

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly 12 - 8 Yuki Tsunoda

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Gasly686
Tsunoda596

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Gasly6thAzerbaijan, Singapore
Tsunoda8thAzerbaijan, France

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel 11 - 7 Lance Stroll *Nico Hulkenberg 1 - 1 Lance Stroll

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Vettel4310
Stroll3612
Hulkenberg--1

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Vettel9thEmilia Romagna, Monaco, Azerbaijan,Japan
Stroll7thUSA
Hulkenberg17thBahrain

Williams: Alex Albon 17 - 2 Nicholas Latifi *Nyck de Vries 1 - 0 Nicholas Latifi

DriverQ3Q2Q1
Albon1612
Latifi1-19
De Vries-1-

Best qualifying position

DriverPositionRace
Albon9thBelgium
Latifi10thGreat Britain
De Vries13thItaly

