F1 qualifying head to heads - Which drivers come out on top?

Sam Hall

Sunday 30 October 2022 02:10

Max Verstappen scored his seventh pole position of the season at the Mexico City Grand Prix after a scintillating battle with the two Mercedes drivers.

Just 0.014secs separated the top four at the end of Q2 and although the Dutchman's ultimate pole margin was 0.304s, there was drama to the last.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have conceded engine fears following the session, a concern given the cooling problems caused by the high altitude of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Home hero Sergio Perez will start from fourth ahead with Valtteri Bottas an impressive and unexpected sixth for Alfa Romeo.

In qualifying, of course, the first rival any F1 driver wants to beat is his team-mate, so how are the battles shaping up after 16 sessions this season?

These stats are purely based on qualifying and do not reflect grid penalties applied for the race itself.

F1 2022 qualifying head to head

Red Bull: Max Verstappen 16 - 4 Sergio Perez

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Verstappen 20 - - Perez 18 2 -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Verstappen 1st Emilia Romagna, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Japan, Mexico City Perez 1st Saudi Arabia

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc 14 - 6 Carlos Sainz

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Leclerc 19 1 - Sainz 20 - -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Leclerc 1st Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan, France, Italy, Singapore Sainz 1st Great Britain, USA

Mercedes: George Russell 8 - 12 Lewis Hamilton

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Russell 17 3 - Hamilton 18 1 1

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Russell 1st Hungary Hamilton 3rd Singapore, Mexico City

Alpine: Fernando Alonso 12 - 8 Esteban Ocon

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Alonso 17 2 1 Ocon 9 7 4

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Alonso 2nd Canada Ocon 5th Saudi Arabia, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Japan

McLaren: Lando Norris 18 - 2 Daniel Ricciardo

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Norris 14 6 - Ricciardo 6 9 5

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Norris 3rd Emilia Romagna Ricciardo 6th Emilia Romagna

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas 14 - 6 Zhou Guanyu

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Bottas 8 9 3 Zhou 2 14 4

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Bottas 5th Miami Zhou 9th Great Britain

Haas: Kevin Magnussen 15 - 5 Mick Schumacher

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Magnussen 8 3 9 Schumacher 4 10 6

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Magnussen 4th Emilia Romagna Schumacher 6th Canada

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly 12 - 8 Yuki Tsunoda

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Gasly 6 8 6 Tsunoda 5 9 6

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Gasly 6th Azerbaijan, Singapore Tsunoda 8th Azerbaijan, France

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel 11 - 7 Lance Stroll *Nico Hulkenberg 1 - 1 Lance Stroll

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Vettel 4 3 10 Stroll 3 6 12 Hulkenberg - - 1

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Vettel 9th Emilia Romagna, Monaco, Azerbaijan,Japan Stroll 7th USA Hulkenberg 17th Bahrain

Williams: Alex Albon 17 - 2 Nicholas Latifi *Nyck de Vries 1 - 0 Nicholas Latifi

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Albon 1 6 12 Latifi 1 - 19 De Vries - 1 -

Best qualifying position