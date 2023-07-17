Schumacher makes HISTORIC drive in his father's iconic Mercedes F1 car

Dan Davis

Monday 17 July 2023 06:57

Mick Schumacher climbed behind the wheel of his legendary father's Mercedes Formula 1 car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

In an emotional first for the rookie, Schumacher Jnr. was afforded the opportunity to drive the W02, his dad's iconic challenger from 2011, around the course.

The 24-year-old also sported Schumacher's helmet and race overalls from the same year as he thrilled spectators at the event on Sunday (July 16).

On social media, Mercedes shared a heart-warming picture of their reserve driver clad in Schumacher's outfit and clutching his red helmet under his arm.

The sleek W02 proved to be Schumacher's penultimate car in the sport, with the all-time great having retired a year later at the end of the 2012 campaign.

Doughnuts delight spectators

Schumacher Snr. joined Mercedes in 2010 after emerging from retirement following seven F1 world titles, including five in a row during his spell with Ferrari.

His work helped Lewis Hamilton continue the team's development and paved the way for him to join Schumacher as a seven-time champion.

Schumacher Jnr., meanwhile, joined the Silver Arrows at the start of the current season as a backup driver, having lost his race seat at Haas.

He had trialled this year's W14 car at a Pirelli tyre test earlier this month in Barcelona and is thought to be eyeing a route back into the sport.

On Goodwood's final day, Schumacher also took the W12, Mercedes' last title-winning car, for a spin and was able to perform several doughnuts.

