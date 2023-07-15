Mick Schumacher issues come-and-get-me plea to Mercedes RIVAL

Harry Smith

Saturday 15 July 2023 08:57

Mick Schumacher has claimed that he "wouldn't say no" to another test outing with McLaren as he continues to search for a way back onto the Formula 1 grid.

The 24-year-old is currently the test and reserve driver for Mercedes and is also on standby duty as a reserve driver for McLaren, who are an engine customer for Mercedes.

Schumacher lost his place on the F1 grid at the end of the 2022 season after two underwhelming seasons behind the wheel at Haas.

With Lando Norris being courted by several of the big teams, Schumacher sees his test duties with McLaren as a potential audition to replace the Brit should he move on anytime soon.

That said, with Alex Palou - who is now linked to Zak Brown's McLaren project - romping to his second IndyCar title, the Spaniard will likely be the team's go-to should Norris be poached.

McLaren hopes for Schumacher

"My first test with McLaren was great, we did so many laps out there," Schumacher explained in the wake of his first test with the team.

"It's been really good to get that experience with the team.

"It is a great team and a great bunch of people."

Schumacher is yet to feature at an F1 grand prix weekend since leaving Haas in 2022

Schumacher then looked ahead to future tests with both Mercedes and McLaren.

"I did the Pirelli test with Mercedes in Barcelona, so it isn't like I was coming into this test super, super fresh.

"It's good for me to get as much driving in as possible, and that's why this day is an amazing opportunity for me.

"I wouldn't say no to another test with McLaren."

