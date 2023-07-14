Title-winning Hamilton memorabilia sold UNDER valuation at Goodwood auction

Joe Ellis

Friday 14 July 2023 15:42

A lot of Lewis Hamilton memorabilia has sold for way less than anyone thought at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed auction.

The annual auction for car and motorsport fanatics is run by Bonhams and sells expensive and famous cars along with paintings of motoring and models of cars.

Other lots include racing memorabilia and signed posters of old grand prix, this year including Hamilton's gloves from the 2014 F1 season.

The Brit went on to win his second world title that year in his second season with Mercedes.

£600 gloves get out-classed

Mercedes dominated the early years of the turbo hybrid era thanks to this 2014 car

Hamilton's gloves had an estimate of £1,000-£1,400 but sold under the hammer for just over £600.

There was more Hamilton stuff up for sale at one of the more expensive auctions in the country in the shape of a McLaren rear wing endplate from his rookie season in 2007.

The seven-time world champion's signature is emblazoned on the side and sold at the auction for over £2,000.

There were plenty of F1 cars available in the auction but they were sold for far more than Hamilton's gloves.

