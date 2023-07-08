Wary Verstappen asks Red Bull for MORE PACE as Silverstone showers approach

Chris Deeley

Saturday 8 July 2023 10:24 - Updated: 10:29

Max Verstappen has admitted that he wants to see some improvement from his Red Bull before the feature race at Silverstone this weekend, despite topping the timing sheets in both of Friday's practice sessions.

The Dutchman's quickest lap of the day was only 0.022sec faster than the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr. and, though he insisted that his team had a good day, he admitted that he's hoping for more performance later in the weekend.

He also touched on the possibility of rain as a game-changer for qualifying on Saturday, with stormy showers expected to hit the track between FP3 and qualifying. That could leave the track drying out through qualifying in a similar way to last weekend in Austria, which saw high drama.

Verstappen, for his part, still put his car on pole at the Red Bull Ring and romped to victory with enough of a gap to take an extra pit stop and make a charge at the fastest lap of the race.

Max Verstappen: The car's been performing really well

"I think it was quite a good day for us. Following a bit the track, I think it was quite slippery in the beginning but also I think that's due to the high pressures we're running on the tyres, it's the same for everyone but it makes it a bit more difficult in the low speed [corners].

"Overall the car's been performing really well, so I'm pretty happy with that. Overall the performance has been strong in both sessions, and we could complete our programme. Long runs look good as well, so pretty positive.

"Let's see, tomorrow with the weather. From our side we want to improve the car a little bit, but overall it's been a strong day again."

