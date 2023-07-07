F1 Silverstone FP2 Results: British Grand Prix 2023 times – Mixed session for Verstappen rivals

Chris Deeley

Max Verstappen ruled the roost once again in FP2 for the British Grand Prix, and the Dutchman was also slightly boosted by a disastrous session for one of his nominal rivals.

That rival, on this occasion, was Charles Leclerc. It wasn't that the Ferrari didn't show pace – indeed, Carlos Sainz Jr. was on fine form – but that Leclerc's car didn't see the track at all due to an electrical issue.

The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell appeared to be struggling for pace themselves, their highly touted front wing upgrade taking some time to bed in.

The big surprise of the session came again from Williams, with both of their drivers flying once again. Alex Albon had set the third fastest time in FP1 and followed it up in the same position again, while Logan Sargeant logged the seventh fastest time in the session.

Here are the times from the second session:

F1 Silverstone FP2 Results: British Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:28.078sec

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.022sec

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.218sec

4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.264sec

5. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +0.688sec

6. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.788sec

7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.802sec

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.811sec

9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.848sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.056sec

11. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1.147sec

12. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.160sec

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.164sec

14. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.182sec

15. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.205sec

16. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1.300sec

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.361sec

18. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1.405sec

19. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1.493sec

20. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - No time set

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

