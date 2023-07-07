F1 Silverstone FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2023 times – Albon cracks top 3 as Hayes fails to record lap

Chris Deeley

Friday 7 July 2023 14:40 - Updated: 15:14

Max Verstappen has put his stamp on the British Grand Prix early on in the race weekend, setting the fastest time in FP1 on Friday afternoon.

The Dutchman spent a good deal of the session complaining about a lack of grip in his Red Bull, but didn't seem overly troubled when putting his car comfortably ahead of even his team-mate Sergio Perez.

However, Brad Pitt – or his film alter ego Sonny Hayes – didn't get out on track, despite having a garage and cars in the pits this weekend.

A number of teams were testing different upgrades and setups throughout the session, with flowviz paint a near constant fixture on cars as they zipped around a sunny Silverstone.

Both Mercedes were a way down the timing sheet as they focused on longer run configuration and were out on the slower medium compound tyre.

However, one possible concern for the Silver Arrows may be the pace of Carlos Sainz Jr., who beat Lewis Hamilton's time by nearly half a second while also running on the medium tyre.

That comes just a week after Ferrari were comfortably faster than both Mercedes drivers all weekend in Austria.

Here are all the times:

F1 Silverstone FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:29.600sec

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.448sec

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.489sec

4. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.668sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.680sec

6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.719sec

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.757sec

8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.841sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.871sec

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.058sec

11. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1.091sec

12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.168sec

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.228sec

14. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.274sec

15. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1.490sec

16. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1.492sec

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.524sec

18. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1.721sec

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.785sec

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.991sec

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

