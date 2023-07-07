F1 Silverstone British Grand Prix weather forecast – BIG changes expected across weekend

Chris Deeley

Rain, for the fifth race weekend in a row, could play a part in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The recent trend has been for showers or storms to hit in the sessions before the race, and that looks set to be the case once again in the UK, with some stormy weather expected to hit on Saturday.

Max Verstappen is aiming to win a sixth consecutive race, but will be challenged by the home duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the Mercedes – as well as both Ferraris and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso in the team's home race.

Silverstone Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Friday's weather forecast looks fantastic, with temperatures in the mid-20s all day and not a hint of any rain in the area while the teams go out for FP1 and FP2.

There's a slight breeze blowing from the south, but there shouldn't be enough gusts to put the drivers off their braking points.

Saturday

Saturday's weather looks far more interesting, a little cooler than Friday and with a 60 per cent chance of heavy showers at the start of FP3.

The day will also be a lot more humid, hovering at around 70-80 per cent for the day to make conditions in the cockpits quite uncomfortable.

The real gamechanger may come just after FP3, with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain predicted from 1pm, subsiding more into showers from 2pm ahead of qualifying at 3.30pm.

The chance of rain falling during the qualifying session is relatively small, down around 30 per cent, but teams and drivers may once again have to deal with a drying track when setting the grid for Sunday's race.

Sunday

Once again though, we're unlikely to see a rain-affected feature race on the Sunday – bad luck for lovers of spectacle, but good news for those in the grandstands.

The chance of rain tops out at 28 per cent just before lights out, with a bona fide 0 per cent chance running up to 11am meaning that the track is unlikely to get scrubbed overnight.

The wind is also unlikely to play a role, with just a gentle breeze blowing across Silverstone for the whole of Sunday.

