Hamilton gives new upgrade VERDICT ahead of Silverstone return

Harry Smith

Friday 7 July 2023 13:42

Lewis Hamilton has played down Mercedes' incoming upgrade package for the British Grand Prix as the team look to claw back performance relative to their rivals.

The Silver Arrows introduced a major upgrade package in Monaco as they fundamentally changed the design philosophy of the W14.

However, the news regarding fresh upgrades has since been relatively quiet and a difficult weekend in Austria means that Mercedes head into this weekend on the back foot.

Hamilton has an immense record on home soil, winning most recently in 2021 following a now infamous crash with title rival Max Verstappen.

Minor changes for Mercedes

Speaking to the media ahead of the British Grand Prix, Hamilton said: "So we have a new front wing.

"So it’s just one step hopefully further in the right direction.

"It’s not a huge, huge package or anything like that but it’s...we’re just making step by step hopefully trying to close down the gap.

Hamilton was handed multiple time penalties for track limit violations in Austria

Hamilton also addressed a difficult weekend in Austria, in which he received multiple time penalties for track limit violations.

"Obviously, Austria was not a nice weekend for us all but that’s where we learn the most [and] that’s when we pull together the most as a team.

"So I was in the factory Tuesday, Wednesday with the team and everyone’s back in, flat out, focused on turning that negative into a positive here this weekend.

