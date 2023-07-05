Wolff wants F1 CHEATS caught amid Verstappen OUTBURST as Spa changes come under scrutiny – GPFans F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 5 July 2023 23:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff wants teams breaching the cost cap to be caught out as the FIA clamps down on procedures.

Ex-Premier League ace SLAMS 'boring' F1 in shocking Verstappen outburst

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that he would not go to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, even if tickets were only £5, due to Max Verstappen's 'boring' dominance of the sport.

Spa must CHANGE and ignore 'tone deaf' F1 commentators to prevent further tragedy

On Saturday, the motor racing community showed its camaraderie in the face of trying times when statements from MP Motorsport and the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine confirmed the news of Dilano van 't Hoff's death.

Mercedes chief reveals what W14 upgrades FAILED to fix after Austrian GP struggles

Mercedes' performance has been a big talking point since the new and improved W14 hit the tarmac at the Monaco Grand Prix, and technical director James Allison has provided insight into some of the persisting issues.

F1 announces 2024 calendar with RADICAL sustainability shake-up

Formula 1 have released the calendar for 2024, featuring 24 races, with major changes in a bid to make the season 'more sustainable'.

Verstappen names track MORE dangerous than Spa

Max Verstappen believes that Jeddah is "probably more dangerous" than Spa, after the Dutchman claimed it was "unfair" to blame Dilano van 't Hoff's death solely on the track layout.

