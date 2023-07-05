Mercedes chief reveals what W14 upgrades FAILED to fix after Austrian GP struggles

Harry Smith

Mercedes' performance has been a big talking point since the new and improved W14 hit the tarmac at the Monaco Grand Prix, and technical director James Allison has provided insight into some of the persisting issues.

The Silver Arrows looked to have taken a step forward after Monaco, claiming a double-podium in Barcelona and then another podium thanks to Lewis Hamilton's efforts in Montreal.

However, the Austrian Grand Prix brought the team back down to earth with Russell and Hamilton finishing on the fringes of the points in P7 and P8.

This leaves the team in a precarious position heading into their home race at the British Grand Prix with Ferrari and McLaren taking major steps forward.

Mercedes still struggling

In an interview with Auto, Motor und Sport, Allison explained: "To be honest, I don't even think about this package anymore, but about the next one.

"We were pretty sure that with this package we will be one to two tenths closer to the top, but we still need a few more upgrades until we are really competitive.

"The state of development in which the car is now is already history for us. It is the foundation for the next steps."

Hamilton endured a difficult weekend in Austria, notching up multiple time penalties

Mercedes' technical director then explained the remaining flaws, stating: "The car is a little more stable on the brake. The front wheels no longer block so often when braking.

"The rear is still too unstable. It only looks better because we have gained downforce. This means that the impact of this problem is less.

"We also don't have enough traction yet. And the car is still a bit unwieldy in slow curves."

