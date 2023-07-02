FIA reveal STUNNING number of deleted laps during Austrian GP

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 2 July 2023 22:27

During a chaotic Austrian Grand Prix, the issue of track limits was a constant flashpoint.

In the previous qualifying sessions, lap time deletions played a significant part in shaping the grid for Sunday's race, yet the impact of drivers failing to keep their car within the white lines was still felt during the grand prix itself.

Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen all found themselves on the receiving end of five-second time penalties for exceeding track limits.

READ MORE: Horner lays down law for Verstappen and Perez after Red Bull CLASH in sprint race

Yet that's not all that the FIA had to contend with. After the race, it was revealed that Race Control had to deal with more than 100 deleted lap times during the 71 lap grand prix.

It was a busy day at the office for the FIA during the Austrian Grand Prix

And with Aston Martin now protesting the result of the race, it has become clear that the number of infringements was somewhat overwhelming for the stewards on duty during the frantic contest.

Beyond track limit concerns, there were also issues with unsafe releases in the pit lane and drivers forcing others off the circuit for the stewards to deal with.

Regardless of the chaos around him, Max Verstappen kept calm to seal his seventh win of the season – a fifth successive victory.

The Dutchman was joined on the podium by team-mate Sergio Perez, with Charles Leclerc sandwiching the Red Bull drivers in second.

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris rounded off the top five, ensuring that Alonso came in behind the McLaren.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?