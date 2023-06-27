Vettel and Ricciardo to be joined by F1 STAR at Red Bull Nurburgring spectacular

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 27 June 2023 06:57

Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo will be joined by Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull's extravaganza at the Nurburgring.

The Japanese racer will make history at the event when he becomes the youngest person to ever drive the Nordschleife layout, which runs throughout the forests, in front of roughly 30,000 spectators.

Tsunoda will drive a Honda NSX GT3 machine while Vettel and Ricciardo will both take F1 machinery onto the track that three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart described as a 'green hell' when F1 raced on the full circuit.

F1 last raced at the Nurburgring on the much smaller GP layout in 2020 at the Eifel Grand Prix which saw Lewis Hamilton equal Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins in F1.

The GT3 car Yuki Tsunoda will drive has race-winning pedigree around the world

Gran Turismo training

“I’ve never driven at the Nurburgring before, so I’m really looking forward to the event in September," Tsunoda said.

"I can’t wait to drive around it in my HONDA NSX GT3 Evo, which is an incredible car and a proven race-winning machine at the highest level of GT3 competition.

“The Nordschleife is a legendary circuit, I just experienced it on the Gran Turismo videogame and already enjoyed it a lot.”

