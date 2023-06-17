Sky F1 pundit fears Mercedes 'not even cautiously optimistic' about comeback

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 17 June 2023 16:27

F1 pundit Danica Patrick has claimed that Mercedes are ‘not even cautiously optimistic’ about their return to form this season.

The Sky commentator said she thinks the Brackley team do not want to count their chickens before they hatch.

Mercedes are climbing back up the ranks after a disappointing 2022 season. Lewis Hamilton has reached the podium twice so far this season, with his team-mate George Russell joining him on in the top three at the Spanish Grand Prix.

After the second practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, Hamilton and Russell led the rest of the grid, in a Mercedes one-two.

But Patrick thinks the team is waiting for the results to show on race day before confirming their comeback.

She said: “At the very top before FP1, I said, ‘They’re [Mercedes] not even cautiously optimistic.’

Danica Patrick believes Mercedes are taking big steps forward

“I feel like it’s almost like – well let’s [not] count our chicks before they hatch kind of thing. Like, ok it’s good, but let’s be good on race day and then we can really count it.

“I still think that obviously they’re taking big steps forward and that’s something to be excited about. I think you can feel that every now and again from them.”

Patrick: You have to push it here

The commentator also explained the need to ‘push it’ at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

She said: “You have to push it here. You have to use the kerbs here too. The kerbs at that last chicane before the wall of champions.

“If you just get off a little bit, and you miss the first one, it makes the second one so much more awkward.

“Or if you just take too much or too little of the kerb and hit the car wrong, that can make you fly a little bit wide. Just stuff that you have to get used to so you can get into a rhythm so that rhythm is not that [hitting the wall].”

