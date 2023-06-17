Mercedes guru admits concerns over drivers going the WRONG way

Jack Walker

Saturday 17 June 2023 14:57

Mercedes' technical chief James Allison believes this Canadian Grand Prix offers a challenge like no other after alterations made to the circuit.

This weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix is set up to be a classic, we could see chaos and skill in equal abundance as wet weather threatens to bring unpredictability.

The drivers have already been struggling to get to grips with the track during free practice, and Allison has given some insight as to why and what to look out for in the race.

Make or break

The run down the start-finish straight into Turn 1 will provide opportunities for overtakes on every lap, but it’s the entry into that corner that can define a driver’s race, as Allison explained to Sky Sports F1.

“If you run too deep into the first corner braking zone now, you’re into a cul-de-sac, you really are into quite a tricky area there as to how you’re going to rejoin the race,” said Allison.

Mercedes were fastest in free practice on Friday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix

“In the past, we’ve seen them just go straight through the cut-through and rejoin the track. That could have implications in the race.

“Looking at the angle [of entry], you will have to be pointing towards the oncoming traffic to a degree to get back on the racetrack. [That is] unless you spin it around and drive back towards the racetrack, which I wouldn't want to do personally.”

Track surface is an issue

The track surface will play a key role in how qualifying and the race will pan out, with whoever of the top dogs masters it best likely to come out on top.

“You can see the drivers really struggling to condition the surface of this racetrack,” Allison continued.

“I haven’t seen any lockups, which is highly unusual down here, but cars are so much better at that kind of thing now in F1.

“The problem is, if somebody had a complete brake failure coming into turn one, you’ll get t-boned minding your own business coming out of turn two. I’ll be surprised if the drivers don’t pick up on that.”

READ MORE: Russell outlines THREE reasons why Mercedes could struggle in Canada