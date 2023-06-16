Russell outlines THREE reasons why Mercedes could struggle in Canada

Dan Ripley

Friday 16 June 2023 16:57

George Russell admits Mercedes face a number of handicaps heading into the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell and the Silver Arrows had plenty to celebrate last time out when they recorded a double podium, led by Lewis Hamilton, behind race winner Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix.

For Russell especially it was his first podium of 2023 and marked a return to form that he will hope carries over into Canada.

However, it was thought that track conditions favoured Mercedes at the Circuit de Catalunya and the team have played down their expectations heading to the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit.

Mercedes' concerns

Asked on the reasons why Mercedes could struggle in Canada, Russell outlined three factors that could go against them.

"It's a really different circuit," he told Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz. "Barcelona with the new changes is all medium high speed corners. In Montreal, it's all slow speed corners, Barcelona - it's a very smooth tarmac. Here. It's very bumpy. It's hitting all the curbs. It's a straight track.

"And finally, in Barcelona, we had the three hardest tires, and here with the three softest tires, so, you know, there's no guarantees that we're going to be competitive or as competitive as we were in Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton (second left) and George Russell (second right) celebrate a double podium at the Spanish GP

However, one factor that could favour Mercedes could be the poor weather expected to hit the track throughout the weekend.

The cooler conditions favour the team, while Hamilton has often gone extremely well in wet races. Russell admitted that the potential for rain could bring Mercedes into play at a track where Mercedes are chasing an eighth straight win this season.

He added: "At best, I expected to be quite close with us Aston Martin and Ferrari. But you know, spirits are good. We feel like we're in a good place things are going in the right direction, and mixed conditions. So yeah, no reason why we can't have a good weekend."

