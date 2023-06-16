Latest Hamilton and Mercedes contract intel reveals LENGTH of deal on table for F1 star

Dan Ripley

Lewis Hamilton appears no closer to signing a new Mercedes contract despite recent claims from Toto Wolff of an agreement being just 'days away'.

The seven-time world champion is expected to commit his future to the Silver Arrows following recent talks after the Spanish Grand Prix, with his current deal to expire at the end of the season.

It comes after the Brit was subject of a stunning £40million move to Ferrari last month, but Hamilton has never shied away from admitting his preferred choice would be to remain at Mercedes.

Hamilton on brink of new deal

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff teased fans recently, when he claimed Hamilton could pen a deal as early as this weekend.

"We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money," Wolff told CNBC's Squawk on the Street.

"It's going to happen soon and we are talking more days than weeks.

"We are trying hard [to get it done before the Canadian Grand Prix]. I will see him today and maybe we will talk about it."

Toto Wolff and Hamilton met in New York this week ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix

But according to Sky Sports, that is unlikely to happen, as they claim Mercedes have no press releases on standby this weekend.

Although Hamilton and Wolff were in New York together this week, it is understood that it is Hamilton's management team that are sorting out his contract issues.

It is also claimed details of the contract are for two years - with an option of a further year.

Either way Hamilton will be looking ahead to the Canadian Grand Prix hoping to build on his impressive performance last time out when he finished second in Spain.

