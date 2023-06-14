Hamilton DISTANCES himself from Mercedes as Russell is offered F1 SWAP with 'desperate' Leclerc ready to DITCH Ferrari - GPFans Recap
Lewis Hamilton has reportedly claimed he had concerns over the direction Mercedes were heading in with the current W14.
'Desperate' Leclerc ready to DITCH Ferrari for F1 rivals
Former Williams team manager Peter Windsor has claimed that Charles Leclerc "might be desperate" enough to leave Ferrari for Alpine, insisting that the Monegasque driver "will be will be unbelievably frustrated" at his current situation.
F1 chief gives update on NEW teams joining the grid
Stefano Domenicali believes that Formula 1 does not need new teams added to the grid, insisting the current line up of 10 is enough for the sport.
'NOT VERY NICE': Drivers and fans react to F1 23 ratings
The EA Sports driver rating for the F1 23 video game have been released and drivers have been having their say, with some naturally in slight disagreement with the game developers.
Audi already 'MONTHS behind rivals' ahead of entering F1
Audi are reportedly struggling to keep pace with rival teams ahead of their plans to enter the sport in 2026.
Mercedes star Russell offered SENSATIONAL F1 'swap deal'
George Russell has been cheekily offered a trial by King's Lynn Town Football Club, after the Mercedes star admitted that if he were a footballer, he would start his career at the club.
