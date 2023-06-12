Aston Martin boss Krack delivers BIG update on Alonso future

Dan McCarthy

Mike Krack says he is encouraged to hear that Fernando Alonso plans to stay in the sport for some years to come and is more than happy to keep their partnership going.

The Spaniard has made an instant impact in the Aston Martin team since joining at the start of the 2023 season, replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel.

He has helped the team break into the top echelons of the grid and five podium finishes from Alonso have indicated he is still as hungry as ever to achieve success.

Aston Martin are second only to Red Bull in the constructors' championship and they are hopeful that a race win can be achieved this year.

Alonso has already addressed his future this season and is positive about staying with Aston Martin, as Lawrence Stroll attempts to turn them into a permanent force.

Krack says he would be more than happy to have Alonso race with the team for a number of years but also stressed that he does not want to get bogged down on talks surrounding the 41-year-old's future.

He told the official F1 website: “It's nice to hear that, that he has said that several years, we would be happy with that,” said Krack. “I think the main thing, and this is one of the big qualities, is the desire to be at the front, the motivation. And I think this is fully on with Fernando.

“We don't think so much about that, to be honest, as you guys know. We take it race by race, and we try to do well every race. It's nice to hear that but we didn't think too much about it yet. Let's make it happen.”

