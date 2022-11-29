Gallery: Inside Aston Martin's new factory

Welcome to GPFans

Aston Martin is hoping its currently under-construction new factory will deliver it the F1 titles planned for by owner Lawrence Stroll by the end of 2025.

Stroll set out a five-year plan following his purchase of the team, and is spending £200million on a new factory, wind tunnel, and additional facilities at its Silverstone base to facilitate his vision.

GPFans was invited to go behind the scenes of the main factory that is due to open its doors in late spring, with the wind tunnel going online in mid-2024.

Main entrance
Reception
Reception overview
The ground floor area where the cars will be built takes shape
Access from a front loading bay onto the factory floor
Natural light will filter down along the entire length of the factory
The second-floor office area will be open plan with north-facing views over the Northamptonshire countryside
Lawrence Stroll's corner office has panoramic views
The front of the building
The wind tunnel can be seen taking shape in the distance

