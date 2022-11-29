Gallery: Inside Aston Martin's new factory
Aston Martin is hoping its currently under-construction new factory will deliver it the F1 titles planned for by owner Lawrence Stroll by the end of 2025.
Stroll set out a five-year plan following his purchase of the team, and is spending £200million on a new factory, wind tunnel, and additional facilities at its Silverstone base to facilitate his vision.
GPFans was invited to go behind the scenes of the main factory that is due to open its doors in late spring, with the wind tunnel going online in mid-2024.