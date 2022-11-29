Gallery: Inside Aston Martin's new factory

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 29 November 2022 11:20

Aston Martin is hoping its currently under-construction new factory will deliver it the F1 titles planned for by owner Lawrence Stroll by the end of 2025.

Stroll set out a five-year plan following his purchase of the team, and is spending £200million on a new factory, wind tunnel, and additional facilities at its Silverstone base to facilitate his vision.

GPFans was invited to go behind the scenes of the main factory that is due to open its doors in late spring, with the wind tunnel going online in mid-2024.

Main entrance

Reception

Reception overview

The ground floor area where the cars will be built takes shape

Access from a front loading bay onto the factory floor

Natural light will filter down along the entire length of the factory

The second-floor office area will be open plan with north-facing views over the Northamptonshire countryside

Lawrence Stroll's corner office has panoramic views

The front of the building