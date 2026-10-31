Lewis Hamilton endured a miserable Friday at the Mexican Grand Prix after a severely disrupted afternoon at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

The seven-time world champion ended the day in Mexico City way down the order in P11 after suffering a failure on his Ferrari that forced him to park up at the side of the track and retire with more than 30 minutes to go.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers Ferrari nightmare at Mexican Grand Prix

F1 legend is out at Audi after 39 years and 601 races

F1 is about to lose a true legend of the sport with the great Beat Zehnder on the way out at Audi after 39 years and 601 consecutive races.

Article continues under video

The 60-year-old has been a key figure at the Hinwil operation since joining Sauber Motorsport in 1988, long before the Swiss outfit made its Formula 1 debut.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 legend is out at Audi after 39 years and 601 races

Fernando Alonso warns F1 rivals their careers are at risk after brutal criticism

Fernando Alonso has warned F1 rivals that their careers could be at risk after doubling down on his extraordinary criticism of drivers at the back of the grid.

The two-time world champion has refused to back down from his criticism of some of the drivers fighting towards the rear of the field.

➡️ READ MORE: Fernando Alonso warns F1 rivals their careers are at risk after brutal criticism

Max Verstappen says F1 illnesses are 'no coincidence' in gruelling schedule warning

Max Verstappen believes it is “no coincidence” that drivers are falling ill with F1 right in the middle of a gruelling run of races.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas were both absent from their scheduled media duties ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix on Thursday, while Sergio Perez missed media duties on Friday.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen says F1 illnesses are 'no coincidence' in gruelling schedule warning

Lewis Hamilton reveals the one red line that would make him retire

Lewis Hamilton could yet continue his F1 career into the 2030s, but even he admits there is one red line that would force him into retirement.

The 41-year-old Ferrari superstar already has seven world titles to his name, and is still searching for that elusive record eighth crown.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals the one red line that would make him retire