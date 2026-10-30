F1 legend is out at Audi after 39 years and 601 races

F1 is about to lose a true legend of the sport with the great Beat Zehnder on the way out at Audi after 39 years and 601 consecutive races.

The 60-year-old has been a key figure at the Hinwil operation since joining Sauber Motorsport in 1988, long before the Swiss outfit made its Formula 1 debut.

Zehnder followed Sauber into F1 in 1993 and became team manager the following year, going on to work through the team's various identities and ownership changes before Audi's arrival as a works operation.

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His remarkable career includes 601 consecutive Formula 1 Grands Prix, while he also took part in 36 World Sportscar Championship races during his time with Sauber.

Audi confirmed that Zehnder's departure is part of a restructuring of its operations ahead of the 2027 season, with the long-serving team figure set to leave at the end of December.

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Audi pay tribute to F1 legend Zehnder

A team statement read: "Audi Revolut F1 Team places on record its sincere thanks to Beat Zehnder, who will leave the team at the end of December 2026 following the restructuring of its operations ahead of the 2027 season.

"Beat has been a mentor to hundreds of team members and drivers who have passed through Hinwil over the years.

"During his tenure he enjoyed both the highs and lows of working in such a demanding sport, never losing his professionalism, his relentless competitive streak and desire to win. He steps away with 36 World Sportscar Championship races and 601 consecutive Formula 1 races to his name.

"We thank him for 39 years of outstanding service and wish him all the very best for the future."

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