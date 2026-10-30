close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • Flag of Netherlands
  • Flag of United Kingdom
  • Flag of United Kingdom

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

Flag of Netherlands Flag of United Kingdom
Dit is alles wat je moet weten over de Grand Prix van Mexico — Photo: © IMAGO
Timezone settings

F1 Results Today: Mexican Grand Prix practice times and positions from Mexico City

All of the times from FP1

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
Updated:
Google Make us your Google favorite

Free Practice 1 from the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix is in the books, with Charles Leclerc setting the pace early on in Mexico City.

Just how representative the session proves to be remains to be seen, with 10 full-time drivers having been replaced for the session as teams look to comply with F1’s rules on giving FP1 sessions to rookie drivers.

Nevertheless, Leclerc was the driver to top the timesheets with his 1:18.128-second effort around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, edging Mercedes star and championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 0.659 seconds. Don't forget, Antonelli can win the championship at this grand prix.

Third spot in FP1 went to Frederik Vesti, who replaced George Russell for the session, while Lewis Hamilton wrapped up fourth in a strong early showing for Ferrari. P5, meanwhile, went to Max Verstappen’s FP1 replacement, Ayumu Iwasa.

Elsewhere in Mexico City, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin made a strong start to the event, finishing the session in P7, though there was disappointment for Jak Crawford in the other car, forced to return to park his car at the side of the track mid-session with a suspected ERS issue. Oscar Piastri, Ollie Bearman and Arvid Lindblad rounded out FP1’s top 10 in that order.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results and times from the session below!

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen 'frustrated' as Fernando Alonso called out for criticism

Mexican Grand Prix FP1 results and times

Here is how the drivers finished Friday afternoon’s first practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 Mexican Grand Prix FP1 Times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.128
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.659
3 Frederik Vesti Mercedes +0.733
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.738
5 Ayumu Iwasa Red Bull +0.985
6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.082
7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.229
8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.248
9 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.284
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.350
11 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.417
12 Nikola Tsolov Racing Bulls +1.476
13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.480
14 Gabriele Mini Alpine +1.818
15 Ryo Hirakawa Haas +1.854
16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.878
17 Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren +2.107
18 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.267
19 Jak Crawford Aston Martin +2.675
20 Luke Browning Williams +2.741
21 Freddie Slater Audi +2.817
22 Colton Herta Cadillac +3.237

Is there F1 today?

Yes, there is one more F1 session later today. FP2 gets underway in Mexico City at 16:00 local time, or 22:00 GMT. For start times elsewhere in the world or details on how to watch, you can find all of the information you need here.

READ MORE: Sebastian Vettel reveals 'secret meeting' with F1 team boss

READ MORE: F1 manufacturer with 175 wins pushing to return to the sport

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
View full biography
Ontdek het op Google Play
x