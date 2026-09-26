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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian makes surprise trip to watch F1 star boyfriend Lewis Hamilton in action

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian — Photo: © IMAGO

Kim Kardashian makes surprise trip to watch F1 star boyfriend Lewis Hamilton in action

Kim was there to support Lewis

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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The romance between seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian is one of the feelgood stories of the 2026 season and it continues to blossom.

Ever since new of their star power union broke in late January these two A listers have gradually made their relationship more public.

Now it wouldn't be another day without a photo drop from one or both, and the couple have been pretty much inseparable in the past couple of weeks.

Forty-five-year-old Skims founder Kim has now shared a new photo drop to let fans in on their latest exploits, including a surprise track visit to watch 41-year-old Lewis in action.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in turmoil as F1 star hit with double FIA punishment

Imola visit and smooching on the Seine

A very happy Kardashian was pictured waving trackside as Hamilton drove his Ferrari at the Imola circuit in Italy in a recent testing session for F1 tyre manufacturer Pirelli.

Imola was just the start of a very hectic few days for the sport's most famous couple, and they quickly moved on to Paris for a couple of days in the City of Love.

Kim shared pictures of them smooching under the Eiffel Tower as they enjoyed a boat trip on the River Seine.

Kim and Lewis also enjoyed dinner at Ferdi restaurant and took in a Celine Dion show, before eventually moving on to London where Kardashian opened her new Skims store on Regent Street.

On to London and Los Angeles for Lewis and Kim

Then it was on to Los Angeles for the weekend where the couple attended opening night for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art - founded by Lewis' film maker friend George Lucas.

Hamilton is now back in action with Ferrari and will take part in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today and will start P6 after a disappointing Qualifying session on Friday.

The big race at Baku City Circuit gets under way at noon UK time (1pm CEST, 7am Eastern, 4am Pacific).

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 nightmare as Red Bull boss reveals 'huge problem'

READ MORE: F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan GP

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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