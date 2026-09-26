Kim Kardashian makes surprise trip to watch F1 star boyfriend Lewis Hamilton in action
Kim Kardashian makes surprise trip to watch F1 star boyfriend Lewis Hamilton in action
Kim was there to support LewisMake us your Google favorite
The romance between seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian is one of the feelgood stories of the 2026 season and it continues to blossom.
Ever since new of their star power union broke in late January these two A listers have gradually made their relationship more public.
Now it wouldn't be another day without a photo drop from one or both, and the couple have been pretty much inseparable in the past couple of weeks.
Forty-five-year-old Skims founder Kim has now shared a new photo drop to let fans in on their latest exploits, including a surprise track visit to watch 41-year-old Lewis in action.
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Imola visit and smooching on the Seine
A very happy Kardashian was pictured waving trackside as Hamilton drove his Ferrari at the Imola circuit in Italy in a recent testing session for F1 tyre manufacturer Pirelli.
Imola was just the start of a very hectic few days for the sport's most famous couple, and they quickly moved on to Paris for a couple of days in the City of Love.
Kim shared pictures of them smooching under the Eiffel Tower as they enjoyed a boat trip on the River Seine.
Kim and Lewis also enjoyed dinner at Ferdi restaurant and took in a Celine Dion show, before eventually moving on to London where Kardashian opened her new Skims store on Regent Street.
On to London and Los Angeles for Lewis and Kim
Then it was on to Los Angeles for the weekend where the couple attended opening night for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art - founded by Lewis' film maker friend George Lucas.
Hamilton is now back in action with Ferrari and will take part in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today and will start P6 after a disappointing Qualifying session on Friday.
The big race at Baku City Circuit gets under way at noon UK time (1pm CEST, 7am Eastern, 4am Pacific).
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