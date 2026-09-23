McLaren F1 launches brand new logo

McLaren have changed their logo which will be rolled out across automotive and racing teams, but you may do well to spot it.

This isn't a case of the infamous (but mythical) change of the Japanese flag in 1999, there is a noticeable change compared to the previous version.

It's simply that along with a font change the 'c' in McLaren now has a line underneath it, and it will feature across McLaren's racing teams in F1, the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Indy Car.

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The reason for that is a nod to the past, a very distant past. It's taken from a signboard from the family of Bruce McLaren, who founded the team, and their workshop in Auckland, New Zealand owned by his parents Les and Ruth.

It was the workshop where Bruce built his first car that would give him his first racing win.

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McLaren's evolved identity

In a team statement, McLaren Racing chief marketing officer, Lou McEwen said: “McLaren has evolved enormously over the years, but looking back through our shared history across Racing and Automotive, it’s poignant how much of Bruce’s original vision and spirit still runs through the business today.

“This evolved identity perfectly bridges that proud heritage with our future ambition.

“It celebrates the symbols and stories our fans, partners and team mates already know and love, while giving us a more connected expression of where we’re heading next. It feels unmistakeably McLaren.”

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Chief creative officer of McLaren Automotive, David Woodhouse added: “There is something uniquely special about McLaren.

“Throughout our history, we’ve never been content to follow established paths.

“We’ve always looked ahead, driven by a restless desire to innovate, create and push beyond expectations.

“This evolution of our visual identity captures that spirit. It’s a reflection of the journey we are on as a company.

“It marks the beginning of a new chapter for McLaren, giving a physical expression to the ambition, creativity and forward momentum that is shaping our future.”

When did McLaren return to papaya colours?

McLaren's latest nod to its past follows its decision to revert to a papaya colour scheme back in 2017. From 1974, the team changed its colours from the original papaya colour to red and white to fit with its main sponsor Marlboro in an iconic partnership that lasted until the end of 1996.

After West tobacco started sponsoring them in 1997, McLaren under the control of Ron Dennis were the ultimate corporate team in the paddock, with a mainly black and silver or chrome with red trim with various sponsors that would last right through to Dennis leaving the company at the end of 2016.

McLaren's original papaya colours returned for 2017 and aside from one-off special livery changes has remained in some capacity ever since including last season where they won both F1 titles for the first time since 1998, with Lando Norris world champion.

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