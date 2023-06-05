Leclerc delivers BRUTAL Ferrari upgrade response after 'horrible' Spanish GP

Harry Smith

Charles Leclerc failed to finish in the points at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, crossing the line in P11 despite help from a Yuki Tsunoda penalty.

The Monegasque driver endured a miserable weekend in Barcelona, kicking off his competitive action with a Q1 exit during Saturday's qualifying session.

Leclerc was far from happy with the performance of his Ferrari machinery and the team ultimately decided to make a raft of changes with Leclerc starting from the pit lane.

As seen by the struggles of team-mate Carlos Sainz, Ferrari just didn't have the pace come race day as Leclerc struggled in his battle through the field.

Misery for Leclerc in Barcelona

When asked by Fox Sports Premium MX during their Spanish Grand Prix broadcast whether there were any positives to take from the weekend, Leclerc said: "No, not really.

"The first stint was terrible, during the middle of the race we had very good pace for a moment, but then at the end got back to a horrible, horrible form.”

Leclerc couldn't salvage a top-ten finish from the Spanish Grand Prix

Leclerc was then asked whether the upgrades that Ferrari had brought to Barcelona made an impact.

“Well, I honestly can’t tell you...we have so many problems with the tyres that I can’t judge if the upgrades are helping or not.”

