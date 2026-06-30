close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton frowning at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton frowning at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in Austria, having qualified up in third

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Alarm bells will be ringing for the Ferrari F1 team following Lewis Hamilton's Austrian Grand Prix performance, according to Italian media.

Hamilton's recent grand prix win at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix led to hopes that he was in the hunt for an eighth world title, moving to within 41 points of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

McLaren's Lando Norris even stated that Ferrari would 'embarrass' all the other teams, if they had a better power unit, describing them as the 'class of the field'.

Yet despite this, Hamilton could only finish fifth in Austria, quieting talk of a championship tilt for now.

Unlike some of Hamilton's lowly finishes in 2025 when he himself was in poor form, this fifth-place finish felt like all that the SF-26 was capable of, clearly behind the Mercedes cars and struggling up against the Red Bulls and McLarens too.

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc could also only finish down in eighth, despite having qualified up in second during Saturday qualifying.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen transfer drama with new McLaren bombshell

Ferrari suffer an 'alarming step backwards

Gazzetta are known to have particularly high expectations when it comes to Ferrari, slamming Hamilton's form regularly last year.

But recently, they have been much more complimentary about the team, and have got carried away about the thought of Hamilton becoming the team's first drivers' champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Not anymore.

"It was nice to briefly entertain the idea that Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could battle for the world championship against Kimi Antonelli and the Silver Arrows," the above publication began. "But just two weeks have passed since the Ferrari champion's triumph at Montmelo and we're back to the harsh reality.

"Among the green Austrian hills of the Red Bull Ring, Mercedes dominated, with a resurgent George Russell and a constantly attacking Kimi, while the role of third wheel this time fell to Max Verstappen. There was nothing the Prancing Horse could do.

"The rivals' engines were too powerful, and tyre degradation was too high compared to their rivals.

"An alarming step backwards compared to the performance in Spain, especially since the Maranello team was using a new, advanced power unit.

Austria was a tough weekend for Ferrari.
Austria was a tough weekend for Ferrari.

"It seems unlikely Hamilton will be able to bounce back on Saturday and Sunday at Silverstone, the English temple of speed. Nor is there any reason to believe in a miracle from Charles Leclerc, who has fallen into the darkest period of his Ferrari career."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hits out at Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark

READ MORE: Christian Horner Ferrari plan revealed with F1 return still pending

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark

  • 2 hours ago
Christian Horner Ferrari plan revealed with F1 return still pending

Christian Horner Ferrari plan revealed with F1 return still pending

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton wants more power at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton wants more power at Ferrari

  • Yesterday 10:55
Lewis Hamilton hits back at Max Verstappen: 'You can't expect that'

Lewis Hamilton hits back at Max Verstappen: 'You can't expect that'

  • Yesterday 18:55
Max Verstappen transfer drama as new McLaren bombshell rocks F1 paddock

Max Verstappen transfer drama as new McLaren bombshell rocks F1 paddock

  • 23 minutes ago
Ferrari F1 boss warns George Russell may have set 'disastrous' benchmark at Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 boss warns George Russell may have set 'disastrous' benchmark at Austrian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:30

Just in

09:55
Max Verstappen transfer drama as new McLaren bombshell rocks F1 paddock
08:25
Christian Horner Ferrari plan revealed with F1 return still pending
07:29
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark
29-6
George Russell makes surprising Mercedes admission as F1 silly season ramps up
29-6
Max Verstappen ‘bursts out laughing’ as Mario Kart Silverstone fears emerge
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix

1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso claims 'inspiring' signs as Project Newey finally has liftoff at Aston Martin Aston Martin F1

Fernando Alonso claims 'inspiring' signs as Project Newey finally has liftoff at Aston Martin

Yesterday 21:15
Mercedes secure 'Machiavellian victory' with FIA ruling Mercedes

Mercedes secure 'Machiavellian victory' with FIA ruling

Yesterday 19:45
Untelevised team radio shows driver FURY in heated exchange at Austrian Grand Prix Austrian Grand Prix

Untelevised team radio shows driver FURY in heated exchange at Austrian Grand Prix

Yesterday 11:54
Ontdek het op Google Play
x