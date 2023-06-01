Horner: Verstappen had everything THROWN at him in Monaco

Jay Winter

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has praised Max Verstappen for winning the Monaco Grand Prix despite having "everything thrown" at him.

The Dutchman's boss congratulated him on his Instagram after Verstappen extended his lead to 39 points in the drivers' championship.

39 is also the number of career wins Verstappen now has with Red Bull after breaking four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's record.

The victory in Monte Carlo means it's the Austrian team's third consecutive in the French Riviera.

"That’s a seventh win for us in Monaco and our third in a row here!" wrote Horner.

"Monaco threw everything at Max Verstappen today.

"He managed the medium tyre and then the changing conditions superbly, made the switch to the intermediate tyre and saw it home."

Horner is a happy man while topping the drivers' and constructors' championships

The Englishman also offered some consolidation for his Mexican driver Sergio Perez, who finished P16 after starting from the back of the grid.

"Unfortunately it was a difficult weekend for Sergio Perez," he continued.

"With very little he could do after yesterday’s qualifying."

However, Horner remains positive that the Checo can turn things around in Barcelona this weekend."

"The good thing is he’ll be able to respond quickly with Spain next week!"

Red Bull claimed finished the race in Catalunya with a 1-2 finish last year and will be looking to do the same again this time around.

