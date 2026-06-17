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Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP

Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals 'emotional' Lewis Hamilton reaction

Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals 'emotional' Lewis Hamilton reaction

One Sky pundit reflected on Hamilton's win

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Rachel Brookes shared in the emotions of Lewis Hamilton's incredible race victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix last weekend.

Not only was Hamilton's win in Spain his first with Ferrari, but also the end of a very long road of disappointment for the seven-time world champion.

This time last year, Hamilton was perplexed by his evaporated performance and as the season progressed, his post-race interviews worsened.

From claiming he wasn't fast anymore to completely declaring he was 'useless', it was Sky Sports pundit Rachel Brookes who had the most difficult job interviewing Hamilton in the media pen.

Taking to social media, Brookes revealed in a video how, after being with Hamilton through his struggles in 2025, emotional she was after his race victory in Barcelona.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton won thanks to 'groundbreaking' new Ferrari innovation

Brookes on emotional Hamilton win

Brookes referenced her interview in the media pen at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix where Hamilton described himself as 'useless' and that he was the problem not the car, after Charles Leclerc claimed pole position.

The Sky pundit then said to the camera: "It was the lowest I'd ever seen him in 14-and-a-half years."

"To stand there and see him at the lowest I've ever known him was really difficult that day. He wears his heart on his sleeve anyway. He's very emotional, open and honest with us in the pen, but that was really tough.

"To see that turnaround 11 months later, to see his first grand prix win with Ferrari was just incredible. I was emotional watching it on TV. I wish I'd been in that interview pen, because I would love to have reflected on that with him, the difference from 11 months ago to now with what he's achieved. But he's worked so incredibly hard to get to that point."

READ MORE: New F1 track is still a building site just three months before first race'

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Sky Sports F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix Rachel Brookes

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