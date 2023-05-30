Harry Smith

Sergio Perez has commented on Honda's return to F1 with Aston Martin, claiming that the Silverstone-based team are 'here to win'.

The Japanese engine manufacturer has agreed a deal to return to F1 in 2026, partnering up with the Aston Martin team, who have until now been partnered with Mercedes.

Honda only left F1 at the end of 2021, stepping away from Red Bull and helping guide the team in the infantry of the Red Bull Powertrains department.

However, the Japanese company are now back on motorsport's biggest stage, joining up with Aston Martin as they look to establish themselves as F1 frontrunners for the long term.

Perez impressed with Aston Martin

“I think Aston Martin is doing very interesting stuff, and now they’re bringing in Honda," Perez said in an interview with Fox Sports Premium MX.

"They are here to win, they do everything they can (Honda) and they have great passion."

Honda had previously worked with Red Bull in F1, as recently as 2021

Perez also referenced the role that Honda played in Red Bull's recent F1 success, particularly during the 2021 season.

"They’ve been very important to all the Red Bull achievements.

"Right now, they are competitive (at Aston Martin) but this tell us that they will become an even better team.”

