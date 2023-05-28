F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the Monaco Grand Prix
Max Verstappen took firm control of the drivers' standings after taking an excellent win at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Dutchman who is looking to win a third straight world title, managed to expertly navigate the tricky conditions in the rain to claim his fourth victory of the season.
With team-mate Sergio Perez only able to finish outside the points after qualifying last, it means Verstappen has taken a considerable lead in the championship standings.
Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.
F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix
1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 144 points
2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 105
3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 93
4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 69
5. George Russell | Mercedes| 50
6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 48
7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 42
8. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 27
9. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 21
10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 14
11. Lando Norris | McLaren | 12
12. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 6
13. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 5
14. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 4
15. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 2
16. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 2 17. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2 18. Alex Albon | Williams | 1
F1 Constructors' Standings after the Monaco Grand Prix
1. Red Bull | 249
2. Aston Martin | 120
3. Mercedes | 119
4. Ferrari | 90
5. Alpine | 35
6. McLaren | 17
7. Haas | 8
8. Alfa Romeo | 6
9. AlphaTauri | 2
10. Williams | 1
