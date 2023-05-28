F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the Monaco Grand Prix

Dan Ripley

Sunday 28 May 2023 20:20

Max Verstappen took firm control of the drivers' standings after taking an excellent win at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Dutchman who is looking to win a third straight world title, managed to expertly navigate the tricky conditions in the rain to claim his fourth victory of the season.

With team-mate Sergio Perez only able to finish outside the points after qualifying last, it means Verstappen has taken a considerable lead in the championship standings.

Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 144 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 105

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 93

4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 69

5. George Russell | Mercedes| 50

6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 48

7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 42

8. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 27

9. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 21

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 14

11. Lando Norris | McLaren | 12

12. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 6

13. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 5

14. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 4

15. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 2

16. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 2 17. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2 18. Alex Albon | Williams | 1

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Monaco Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 249

2. Aston Martin | 120

3. Mercedes | 119

4. Ferrari | 90

5. Alpine | 35

6. McLaren | 17

7. Haas | 8

8. Alfa Romeo | 6

9. AlphaTauri | 2

10. Williams | 1

