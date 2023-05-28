F1 Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2023 start time & TV as Verstappen and Alonso battle for victory
The Monaco Grand Prix is poised to be a memorable showdown between Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso following a thrilling battle between the pair in qualifying.
Alonso looked to be on for a sensational pole for Aston Martin on Saturday, only for the double world champion to hit back with a stunning last gasp lap.
Monaco is not known for its overtaking but it is still set to be a thriller on race day as Alonso chases his first victory in 10 years.
Verstappen though will be looking to take massive advantage of team-mate Sergio Perez's crash in qualifying that puts him at the back of the grid, especially concerning their title battle.
Meanwhile at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be looking to do all they can with their new upgraded package which has so far not brought them the success they desired.
What time does the F1 Monaco Grand Prix start today?
Here is the start time for Monaco today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Monaco): 3pm Sunday
UK (BST): 2pm Sunday
Central Europe (CET): 3pm Sunday
US (Eastern Standard Time):9am Sunday
US (Central Standard Time): 8am Sunday
US (Pacific Standard Time): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 3pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday
How to watch the race on TV or live stream
These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Monaco. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:
UK: Sky Sports F1
US: ABC (streamed on ESPN+)
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
