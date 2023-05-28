Dan Ripley

Sunday 28 May 2023 08:57

The Monaco Grand Prix is poised to be a memorable showdown between Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso following a thrilling battle between the pair in qualifying.

Alonso looked to be on for a sensational pole for Aston Martin on Saturday, only for the double world champion to hit back with a stunning last gasp lap.

Monaco is not known for its overtaking but it is still set to be a thriller on race day as Alonso chases his first victory in 10 years.

Verstappen though will be looking to take massive advantage of team-mate Sergio Perez's crash in qualifying that puts him at the back of the grid, especially concerning their title battle.

Meanwhile at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be looking to do all they can with their new upgraded package which has so far not brought them the success they desired.

What time does the F1 Monaco Grand Prix start today?

Here is the start time for Monaco today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Monaco): 3pm Sunday

UK (BST): 2pm Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 3pm Sunday

US (Eastern Standard Time):9am Sunday

US (Central Standard Time): 8am Sunday

US (Pacific Standard Time): 6am Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

How to watch the race on TV or live stream

These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Monaco. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:

UK: Sky Sports F1

US: ABC (streamed on ESPN+)

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

