F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
Formula One's action continues on Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix with the final two sessions heading into Sunday's race.
On Friday Verstappen was quickest around the principality after topping the timesheets in FP2, with Carlos Sainz having gone quickest for Ferrari in the morning.
However, the Red Bull was only narrowly quickest after FP2 having just edged out Charles Leclerc in the sister Ferrari by less than a tenth.
Meanwhile Mercedes will be hoping they have learned much from their new upgrades as they look to improve their times heading into the final practice session before qualifying.
Saturday's drama sees FP3 followed by what is known as the most important pole position of the season.
So here is all you need to know heading Saturday at Monaco.
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday May 27, 2023
We get under way on Saturday afternoon local time in Monaco with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Monaco): 12.30pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 11.30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 6.30am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 5.30am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Saturday
South Africa: 12.30pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Saturday
Qualifying - Saturday May 27, 2023
We have a second 60-minute Qualifying session which is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. The slowest five drivers are eliminated in Q1 and then again in Q2 - leaving 10 in play in the big shootout for pole on Sunday. Here are your start times:
Local time: 4pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monaco, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
