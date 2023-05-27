Dan Ripley

Saturday 27 May 2023 06:27

Formula One's action continues on Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix with the final two sessions heading into Sunday's race.

On Friday Verstappen was quickest around the principality after topping the timesheets in FP2, with Carlos Sainz having gone quickest for Ferrari in the morning.

However, the Red Bull was only narrowly quickest after FP2 having just edged out Charles Leclerc in the sister Ferrari by less than a tenth.

Meanwhile Mercedes will be hoping they have learned much from their new upgrades as they look to improve their times heading into the final practice session before qualifying.

Saturday's drama sees FP3 followed by what is known as the most important pole position of the season.

So here is all you need to know heading Saturday at Monaco.

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday May 27, 2023

We get under way on Saturday afternoon local time in Monaco with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Monaco): 12.30pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 11.30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 6.30am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 5.30am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Saturday

South Africa: 12.30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Saturday

Qualifying - Saturday May 27, 2023

We have a second 60-minute Qualifying session which is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. The slowest five drivers are eliminated in Q1 and then again in Q2 - leaving 10 in play in the big shootout for pole on Sunday. Here are your start times:

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monaco, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

