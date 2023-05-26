F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix Practice Times
Despite ending the day fastest it was a mixed Friday for Max Verstappen who following struggles to get hold of the FP1 bounced back in FP2 to go narrowly fastest.
The Dutchman topped the time sheets around Monaco's tight and twisty streets by just under a tenth from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
Carlos Sainz, who crashed to bring out a red flag in FP2, was third quickest while Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin just over two tenths back.
Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Monaco on Friday.
Monaco Grand Prix FP2 practice results - Friday May 26
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:12.462
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.065
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.107
4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.220
5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.444
6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.498
7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.529
8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.588
9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.627
10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.700
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.723
12. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.729
13. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +0.892
14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +0.995
15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.058
16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.179
17. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri): +1.201
18. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.211
19. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.755
20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.776
Monaco Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday May 26
1. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 1:13.372
2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.338
3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.663
4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.666
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.721
6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.872
7. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.095
8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.213
9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.281
10. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.294
11. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.346
12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.353
13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.448
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.494
15. George Russell (Mercedes): +1.694
16. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri): +1.711
17. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.820
18. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2.185
19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +2.312
20. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2.413
Is there Formula 1 today?
There were two practice sessions today as the Monaco Grand Prix weekend got under way.
FP1 started at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm UK, 1.30pm CET) with FP2 later in the day at 5pm local time (EST) - that's 4pm UK time, 5pm CET.
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.
