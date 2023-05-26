F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix Practice Times

Dan Ripley

Friday 26 May 2023 21:12

Despite ending the day fastest it was a mixed Friday for Max Verstappen who following struggles to get hold of the FP1 bounced back in FP2 to go narrowly fastest.

The Dutchman topped the time sheets around Monaco's tight and twisty streets by just under a tenth from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz, who crashed to bring out a red flag in FP2, was third quickest while Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin just over two tenths back.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Monaco on Friday.

Monaco Grand Prix FP2 practice results - Friday May 26

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:12.462

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.065

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.107

4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.220

5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.444

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.498

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.529

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.588

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.627

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.700

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.723

12. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.729

13. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +0.892

14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +0.995

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.058

16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.179

17. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri): +1.201

18. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.211

19. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.755

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.776

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday May 26

1. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 1:13.372

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.338

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.663

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.666

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.721

6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.872

7. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.095

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.213

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.281

10. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.294

11. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.346

12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.353

13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.448

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.494

15. George Russell (Mercedes): +1.694

16. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri): +1.711

17. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.820

18. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2.185

19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +2.312

20. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2.413

Is there Formula 1 today?

There were two practice sessions today as the Monaco Grand Prix weekend got under way.

FP1 started at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm UK, 1.30pm CET) with FP2 later in the day at 5pm local time (EST) - that's 4pm UK time, 5pm CET.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

READ MORE: Verstappen ROARS back in FP2 after earlier Monaco struggles as Ferrari crash again