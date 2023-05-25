Perez tipped to 'ditch Red Bull and REPLACE Hamilton' at F1 rivals Mercedes

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 25 May 2023 18:42

Sergio Perez has reportedly been linked with a move to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes at the expiry of the seven-time world champion's contract later this year.

Rumours surrounding Hamilton’s future in the sport refuse to go away as fans wait on news of a deal that would see his current contract extended beyond its conclusion at the end of the season.

As things stand, Hamilton is set to become a free agent after the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi in November.

Mercedes will want to have a decision wrapped up sooner rather than later and now it appears that the Silver Arrows are eyeing up a shock move for rival Red Bull driver Perez.

According to BenzInsider, the Mexican is one of the drivers on Mercedes’ radar to race alongside George Russell next season.

They state: “One name has been thrown around again in the mix who might take over the empty seat of Mercedes. That is none other than the veteran driver Sergio “Checo” Perez who is currently signed with Red Bull.”

Lewis Hamilton (L) could be set to lose his seat next season to Sergio Perez (R)

Fans may well take this news with a pinch of salt, particularly when re-visiting Toto Wolff’s previous comments on a move for Perez last year.

“It’s a complete bulls**t,” Wolff told Motorsport.com. “I never called Sergio, he’s a good guy and I respect him, but I never talked to him and I was not in contact with any other driver.

“Lewis and I, even in the face of a not-so-encouraging scenario like the beginning of this season, we are always aligned in wanting to try to make things better and to be together next year.

“And we’ve been telling each other for a couple of months that we could go on, maybe five or 10 years, right? So none of that is true.”

