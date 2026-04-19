Max Verstappen rival has racing licence revoked at Nurburgring
Max Verstappen rival has racing licence revoked at Nurburgring
A racing star lost their licence to race at the Nurburgring
Stewards from the DMSB had to take decisive action during the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers, ultimately revoking one driver's racing license.
The Nurburgring weekend kicked off on Saturday with David Jahn claiming pole position in the opening qualification session, posting an impressive 8:09.488 lap time.
Max Verstappen, however, had to settle for a sixth-place start after his teammate Lucas Auer recorded a time of 8:13.012. Alongside this, Auer made contact with a Porsche Cayman with the stewards giving the Verstappen Racing team a three-place grid penalty for the NLS4 race, where they eventually started in P9.
Auer's penalty wasn't the only to be dished out after qualifying however, with the driver of the No. 999 car Oleksandr Kosohov, having committed two extremely dangerous infractions, leaving officials no choice but to bar him from competing on the iconic circuit.
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DMSB officials revoke racing licence
During the opening qualifying session, stewards witnessed two bizarre rule violations by Kosohov. First, the driver blatantly ignored a Code 60, despite the rule limiting speeds to 60 km/h, he was clocked at 192 km/h.
That incident alone warranted severe penalties: a 95-second stop-and-go time penalty in the next race after the initial lap, immediate disqualification from the event, and a complete revocation of his DPN license.
Unfortunately for Kosohov, his troubles didn’t end there. Later in the session, a double yellow flag was waved, imposing a 120 km/h speed limit.
Yet, Kosohov was recorded at 201 km/h. With that second infraction, the stewards reiterated their decision, permanently stripping him of his racing license.
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