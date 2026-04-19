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Credit for photo: VLN

Max Verstappen rival has racing licence revoked at Nurburgring

Credit for photo: VLN — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen rival has racing licence revoked at Nurburgring

A racing star lost their licence to race at the Nurburgring

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Stewards from the DMSB had to take decisive action during the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers, ultimately revoking one driver's racing license.

The Nurburgring weekend kicked off on Saturday with David Jahn claiming pole position in the opening qualification session, posting an impressive 8:09.488 lap time.

Max Verstappen, however, had to settle for a sixth-place start after his teammate Lucas Auer recorded a time of 8:13.012. Alongside this, Auer made contact with a Porsche Cayman with the stewards giving the Verstappen Racing team a three-place grid penalty for the NLS4 race, where they eventually started in P9.

Auer's penalty wasn't the only to be dished out after qualifying however, with the driver of the No. 999 car Oleksandr Kosohov, having committed two extremely dangerous infractions, leaving officials no choice but to bar him from competing on the iconic circuit.

READ MORE: F1 president issues Max Verstappen quit threat warning

DMSB officials revoke racing licence

During the opening qualifying session, stewards witnessed two bizarre rule violations by Kosohov. First, the driver blatantly ignored a Code 60, despite the rule limiting speeds to 60 km/h, he was clocked at 192 km/h.

That incident alone warranted severe penalties: a 95-second stop-and-go time penalty in the next race after the initial lap, immediate disqualification from the event, and a complete revocation of his DPN license.

Unfortunately for Kosohov, his troubles didn’t end there. Later in the session, a double yellow flag was waved, imposing a 120 km/h speed limit.

Yet, Kosohov was recorded at 201 km/h. With that second infraction, the stewards reiterated their decision, permanently stripping him of his racing license.

READ MORE: Red Bull 'blocked' driver transfer to rival F1 team

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