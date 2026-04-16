McLaren star Lando Norris seems to have left a lasting impression on It Girl Paris Hilton after the Formula 1 circus first brought the pair together at the Miami Grand Prix.

Hilton is an American media personality and socialite, but her work as a DJ has allowed her to become a frequent visitor of the F1 paddock, and she was even booked to perform at the Las Vegas GP weekend in 2023.

Aside from her musical and entrepreneurial efforts, Hilton also works as a brand ambassador and spokesperson for Hilton Hotels, a role which allows her to continue the family legacy given she is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton Hotel empire.

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It is this role that has allowed her to meet the likes of Norris, who also works closely with the hotel brand as a result of it being a global partner of the McLaren F1 team.

Since Norris first encountered the celebrity personality pioneer in Miami, he has gone on to become the F1 drivers' champion, clinching the first championship victory of his career at last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

The title is now Norris' to lose as McLaren look to bring the fight to frontrunners Mercedes when the 2026 campaign returns once again to Miami next month.

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Paris Hilton pays tribute to Lando Norris for 2026 TIME100

Following his 2025 F1 title triumph, Norris has been included on the 2026 edition of the TIME100, a list that compiles the 100 most influential people in the world, which this year, has paired list members up with guest contributors.

Norris was filed under the 'innovators' section alongside other global figures including comedian Nikki Glaser, whose tribute was written by Chris Rock, and it is also worth noting that Pope Leo XIV himself made it onto this year's list, with legendary director Martin Scorsese writing his tribute. What a pairing!

TIME Magazine weighs up which names deserve to make it on the annual list all year round, with their website shedding light on how they choose the final lineup.

"There is no single metric that defines influence," their website reads. "Our selections are led by the stories that are shaping the world each year and the people who write them."

So, who did TIME select to write about reigning champion Lando Norris? None other than Paris Hilton.

As part of her tribute to the McLaren F1 star in the 23rd annual list feature, entrepreneur and philanthropist Hilton revealed what she remembered about her first encounter with the now 26-year-old, writing: "I first met Lando Norris at F1 Miami, and I instantly loved his energy.

"He’s obviously incredibly talented, but what really makes him stand out is how kind, genuine, and down-to-earth he is. Even with all the pressure of the spotlight, he stays grounded, which is rare. Watching him become world champion in 2025 was honestly amazing - so well deserved, and such a major moment.

"I’ve also seen him with fans at races, and it’s very special. He takes the time to connect with everyone, and you can tell it truly means something to him.

"He’s so fun, warm, and approachable. I love that he’s inspiring so many people by showing that you can work hard, reach the top, and still stay completely true to yourself."

After this year's TIME100 list was released, Hilton took to social media to share her pride at the opportunity to express admiration for F1's newest champion, posting a picture of the pair at a Hilton: For The Stay campaign event, with a caption that read: "So proud to write about @LandoNorris for the @TIME #TIME100. Watching you take over the world with your talent, drive and heart has been so inspiring. You’re just getting started…"

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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