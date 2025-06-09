Inside eye-watering £1,800 a NIGHT McLaren F1 Hilton suite

McLaren’s partnership with Hilton Hotels has resulted in an eye-watering £1,800 a night suite available for F1 fans to book this summer.

To celebrate their 20 year partnership, McLaren and Hilton have decked out an entire suite at the Trafalgar St. James London Hilton hotel, which is available to book from July 8 until July 20, 2025.

So, what can £1,800 buy you for one night?

First of all, a lot of orange! From a papaya sofa and bed sheets, to the coffee table shaped to resemble the McLaren logo, Hilton has really committed to the F1 team's colour scheme with the Stay Like McLaren Racing suite.

Image Credit: © 2025 Hilton

McLaren’s F1 suite lands at the Hilton

However, a few splashes of orange is not all that McLaren fans can enjoy, with the room's 'heritage hub' featuring memorabilia lining the walls alongside race suits, helmets and pictures commemorating the 2024 constructors' champions finest moments.

The suite also contains a state-of-the-art F1 simulator so guests can test and develop their own racing skills, with two seats available for those feeling extra competitive.

To the side of both simulators is a full bar, whilst a specially made smoothie will be delivered to the suite in the morning for any guests who fancy a stay in the style of a McLaren star.

Image Credit: © 2025 Hilton

Image Credit: © 2025 Hilton

Hilton’s partnership with McLaren extends beyond the hotel suite and also to the British Grand Prix, where the hotel chain hosts a VIP experience at Silverstone.

McLaren and Hilton's VIP Rooftop experience includes hospitality, live music performances and views to catch all the F1 action, looking right down onto the start/finish straight.

As McLaren’s dominance at the top of the standings looks to go unchallenged after the Spanish GP last time out, Lando Norris could be on track for his first home victory at Silverstone in 2025…that’s if his team-mate Oscar Piastri doesn’t have any other ideas in July.

